Capital World Investors Has $136.05 Million Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Capital World Investors lowered its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 2.99% of Enstar Group worth $136,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,778,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 1,326.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 215,371 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,579,000 after purchasing an additional 60,649 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the third quarter valued at $11,403,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

ESGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $222.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $219.00 and a 52-week high of $286.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.65 and its 200 day moving average is $251.26.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $19,999,824.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,546,196 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

