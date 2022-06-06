Capital Research Global Investors Sells 109 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,059 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.17% of Illumina worth $100,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Illumina by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Illumina by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 735,626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $298,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.08.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $232.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.33. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.35 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

