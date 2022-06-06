Capital Research Global Investors Raises Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 777.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.98% of iRhythm Technologies worth $103,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.46.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $143.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.43. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.12.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

