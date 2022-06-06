Capital Research Global Investors Has $94.38 Million Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 114.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,542,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823,682 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.39% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $94,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

RBA opened at $60.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

