Capital Research Global Investors Has $128.31 Million Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,670 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 4.53% of Nevro worth $128,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nevro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,542,000 after buying an additional 213,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 524,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after buying an additional 156,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Nevro by 14.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the period.

Shares of NVRO opened at $46.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.12. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $399,673. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

