Capital Research Global Investors Has $108.69 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,049,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 915,385 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $108,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Haemonetics by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,298 shares of company stock valued at $368,670. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

