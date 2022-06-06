Capital Research Global Investors Grows Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,852,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.28% of Lamb Weston worth $117,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $158,009,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $93,650,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 461.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,300,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,780 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,706,000 after purchasing an additional 931,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,611,000 after purchasing an additional 644,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of LW stock opened at $68.17 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

