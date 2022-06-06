Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $123,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTI. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 18.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in British American Tobacco by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 327,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 109,887 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI opened at $44.14 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($45.55) to GBX 3,800 ($48.08) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,800.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

