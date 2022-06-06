Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 2,454,199 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 1,375.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,454,199 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.86% of JFrog worth $78,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.89. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,043,014.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,074 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

