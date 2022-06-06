Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 143.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 130,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.