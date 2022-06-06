Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.95.

PEAK opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

