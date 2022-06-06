Capital International Investors Sells 133,531 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,531 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.83% of Generac worth $183,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $268.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.36. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.36.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

