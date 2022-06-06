Capital International Investors Sells 1,298,673 Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,781,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298,673 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in TuSimple were worth $243,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. China Renaissance upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.43) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.