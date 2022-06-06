Capital International Investors Reduces Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.75% of Goosehead Insurance worth $228,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,172,505.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,349.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,472 shares of company stock worth $6,409,944 over the last ninety days. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.43.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.83, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.40. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

