Capital International Investors Has $92.23 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,202,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $92,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,144,000 after buying an additional 147,996 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

Shares of TD stock opened at $75.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.