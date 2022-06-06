Capital International Investors Has $76.44 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,331 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.78% of Smartsheet worth $76,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

SMAR opened at $38.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076 over the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

