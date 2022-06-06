Capital International Investors Has $159.52 Million Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,024 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.25% of LGI Homes worth $159,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGIH. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $97.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.48.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

