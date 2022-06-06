Capital International Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.65% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $117,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,795,000 after purchasing an additional 583,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after buying an additional 317,514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,833,000 after acquiring an additional 276,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 990,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,672,000 after acquiring an additional 178,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,354,000 after purchasing an additional 147,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT opened at $243.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

