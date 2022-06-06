Capital International Investors Buys 112,203 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,203 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in LiveRamp were worth $135,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in LiveRamp by 1.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $63.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

