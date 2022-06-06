Capital International Investors Buys 102,630 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Capital International Investors raised its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,630 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Trupanion were worth $196,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Trupanion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $67.28 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $93.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

In other news, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,626,374.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,650 shares of company stock worth $2,218,997 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

