Capital International Investors Boosts Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,906 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.21% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria worth $84,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,360,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,137,000 after buying an additional 1,815,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,152,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 99,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 140,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 2,214,620 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.53) to €7.30 ($7.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.34) to €6.40 ($6.88) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.99) to €6.20 ($6.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.41. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

