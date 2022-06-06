Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

VTVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -1.41. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151,435 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 177,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

