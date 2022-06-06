Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) to post $130.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.09 million and the lowest is $123.66 million. Cango reported sales of $171.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year sales of $703.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.87 million to $735.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $886.89 million, with estimates ranging from $817.16 million to $956.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $164.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

NYSE CANG traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $449.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.68 and a beta of 0.73. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CANG. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cango by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 73,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cango by 945.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 49,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cango by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cango during the third quarter worth about $183,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

