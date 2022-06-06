Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Camtek from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Camtek by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 220,487 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 644,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $19,601,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMT stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $29.11. 129,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. Camtek has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

