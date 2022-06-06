Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Camping World stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81. Camping World has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.82.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 74,773 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Camping World by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 44.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 44,307 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,099.3% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

