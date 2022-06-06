Camden Capital LLC Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,036,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 190,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 51,192 shares during the last quarter. Covalent Partners LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL opened at $38.54 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.55) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.