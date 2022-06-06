Camden Capital LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 472.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after buying an additional 230,144 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,877. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $335.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.41. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.50.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

