Camden Capital LLC Lowers Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Camden Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after buying an additional 362,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,962,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,972,000 after acquiring an additional 73,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 77,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 210,834 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,577,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
