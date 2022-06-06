Camden Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $7,305,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $309.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.57. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.12 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

