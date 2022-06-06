Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.97. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The company has a market cap of $589.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

