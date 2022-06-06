CAE (TSE:CAE) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAE. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.75.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 214,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. CAE has a 52-week low of C$27.27 and a 52-week high of C$42.43. The firm has a market cap of C$10.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.94.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.