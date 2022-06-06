CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

NYSE:CAE opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CAE has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.21%. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CAE by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 16.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CAE by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

