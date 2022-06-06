C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $14.50

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded C3.ai from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush downgraded C3.ai from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.15.

NYSE:AI opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.64. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $45,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $218,278. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 3,728.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 236.4% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

