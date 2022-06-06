C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $59.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

AI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded C3.ai from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C3.ai from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush cut C3.ai from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut C3.ai from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $45,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278 in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,763,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in C3.ai by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after buying an additional 547,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

