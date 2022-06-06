Bytom (BTM) Achieves Market Cap of $20.71 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $20.71 million and $1.66 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00016029 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00206412 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001759 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005749 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,756,594,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,659,788,806 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

