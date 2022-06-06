BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$146.00 to C$135.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.69, but opened at $68.96. BRP shares last traded at $70.52, with a volume of 1,336 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins lifted their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.20.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 290.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.04%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

