Brokerages Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Price Target at $265.88

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.88.
A number of brokerages have commented on V. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company.
In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $213.03. 147,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,640,838. Visa has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.32. The company has a market cap of $405.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.
About Visa (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
