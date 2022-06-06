Brokerages Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Price Target at $265.88

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Visa by 63.3% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,751 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 384,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $85,367,000 after buying an additional 38,040 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,283,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $213.03. 147,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,640,838. Visa has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.32. The company has a market cap of $405.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

