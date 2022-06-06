Brokerages Set Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target at $69.63

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PUBGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.89) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($75.27) to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 61,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

