Brokerages Set Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target at $69.63

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PUBGY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($75.27) to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($82.80) to €78.00 ($83.87) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

PUBGY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 61,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.