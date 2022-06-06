Brokerages Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) PT at $21.83

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 71,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

