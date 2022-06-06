Brokerages Set Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Price Target at $8.49

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.49.

LTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of LTCH stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 154,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,886. Latch has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $262.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avenir Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Latch by 10,730.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,487,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,054,000 after buying an additional 11,381,884 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Latch during the first quarter worth $25,620,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Latch by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $38,967,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

