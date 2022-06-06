Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) PT at $39.56

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IFNNY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($48.39) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($53.76) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($47.31) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.24. 144,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

