Brokerages Set EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Target Price at $156.00

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESLOY. HSBC upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($198.92) to €189.00 ($203.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($209.68) to €190.00 ($204.30) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

ESLOY stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.71. The stock had a trading volume of 34,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.97. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $73.48 and a 52-week high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

