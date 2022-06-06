Brokerages Set EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Target Price at $156.00

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOYGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESLOY. HSBC upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($198.92) to €189.00 ($203.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($209.68) to €190.00 ($204.30) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

ESLOY stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.71. The stock had a trading volume of 34,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.97. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $73.48 and a 52-week high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.