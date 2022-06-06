Brokerages Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) PT at $25.00

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 247,529 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,195,616.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 269,583 shares of company stock worth $4,533,465 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.