Brokerages Expect Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Weibo reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.58 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. 86 Research raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weibo in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

WB stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 31,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,057. Weibo has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

