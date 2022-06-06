Brokerages Expect Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) to Announce $2.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. Regal Rexnord posted earnings per share of $2.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RRX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

NYSE RRX opened at $128.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $116.24 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.59 and its 200 day moving average is $151.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $843,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

