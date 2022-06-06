Brokerages Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.17. KAR Auction Services reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. Northcoast Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Michael T. Kestner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,553.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Hallett acquired 100,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 626,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,767.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 166,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,450 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,707 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,601 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,856 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 69.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,768,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,303 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

About KAR Auction Services (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.