Brokerages Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. CSX reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CSX.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.13. 1,004,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,474,137. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.
CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.