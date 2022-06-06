Brokerages Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. CSX reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.13. 1,004,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,474,137. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

