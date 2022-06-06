Brokerages Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.36. Community Health Systems reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

CYH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 60,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,625. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $723.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.