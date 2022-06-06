Brokerages Expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.02). AcuityAds posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.03 million. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AcuityAds from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AcuityAds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

AcuityAds stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,205. The company has a market cap of $166.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AcuityAds by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 370,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 1,687.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter worth approximately $968,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

